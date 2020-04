April 7 (Reuters) - PCF Group PLC:

* PCF GROUP PLC - WILL BE MAKING PAYMENT TO SHAREHOLDERS OF DIVIDEND OF 0.4P ON 9(TH) APRIL 2020

* PCF GROUP PLC - UNABLE TO PROVIDE GUIDANCE ON EXPECTATIONS FOR ITS FINANCIAL AND TRADING PERFORMANCE IN CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR.