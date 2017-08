BRIEF-PCI Biotech: extension of preclinical research collaboration agreement

July 10 (Reuters) - PCI BIOTECH HOLDING ASA:

* REG-PCI BIOTECH: EXTENSION OF PRECLINICAL RESEARCH COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH A TOP-10 LARGE PHARMA COMPANY

* ANNOUNCED THAT THEY ARE EXTENDING PRECLINICAL RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH AN UNDISCLOSED TOP-10 PHARMA COMPANY, INITIATED IN SEPTEMBER 2015

* EXTENDED EVALUATION PERIOD SPANS OVER SIX MONTHS, UNTIL END OF 2017, AND MAY BE FURTHER EXTENDED

* PHARMA COMPANY IS ONE OF GLOBAL LEADERS IN NUCLEIC ACID THERAPEUTICS

* COMPANIES WILL EVALUATE DATA GENERATED IN THIS RESEARCH COLLABORATION AND EXPLORE POTENTIAL FOR A FURTHER PARTNERSHIP BASED ON THIS OUTCOME