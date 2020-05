BRIEF-PCI Biotech Q1 Net Financial Result Swings To Profit Of NOK 20.4 Million

May 6 (Reuters) - PCI Biotech Holding ASA:

* REG-PCI BIOTECH: FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* PCI BIOTECH HOLDING ASA Q1 OPERATING LOSS NOK 16.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS NOK 17.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET FINANCIAL PROFIT NOK 20.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS NOK 4.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IT IS CURRENTLY NOT CLEAR THAT CASH-POSITION WILL SUFFICE TO REACH INTERIM READ OF RELEASE TRIAL, GIVEN UNCERTAINTY SURROUNDING LONG-TERM CONSEQUENCES OF UNPRECEDENTED SITUATION WITH COVID-19 PANDEMIC