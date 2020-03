BRIEF-PCI Biotech Updates On Operational Implications Of The Corona Pandemic

March 25 (Reuters) - PCI Biotech Holding ASA:

* REG-PCI BIOTECH: UPDATE ON OPERATIONAL IMPLICATIONS OF THE CORONA PANDEMIC

* HAS A SOLID CASH POSITION, PLACED IN NOK AND EUR

* NEITHER GOING CONCERN ASSUMPTION NOR PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PRELIMINARY FULL YEAR 2019 FIGURES ARE IMPACTED BY PANDEMIC

* FOR FIMAVACC AND FIMANAC PROGRAMMES MAIN IDENTIFIED IMPLICATIONS ARE SHORT-TERM DOWNTURN IN BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES

* HAS PER DATE OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT NOT A COMPLETE PICTURE OF LONG-TERM CONSEQUENCES REGARDING TIMELINES AND COSTS FOR RELEASE STUDY, BUT SHORT-TERM DELAYS AND INCREASED COSTS ARE EXPECTED