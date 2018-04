April 25 (Reuters) - PCI Holdings Inc

* Says it will set up a Tokyo-based JV Safer Connected World, Inc with Blue Planet-works, Inc. on June 1

* The JV will be engaged in provision of cyber security products and related service

* Says the JV will be capitalized at 10 million yen

* Says it will hold 90 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/cJonKj

