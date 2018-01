Jan 24 (Reuters) - Pcm Inc:

* PCM ACQUIRES EPOCH UNIVERSAL, A TECHNOLOGY LEADER IN COLLABORATION SOLUTIONS

* PCM INC - ‍ AS PART OF ACQUISITION, EPOCH UNIVERSAL‘S PRESIDENT AND CEO, PAUL HARROLD, IS JOINING PCM AS ITS VICE PRESIDENT OF COLLABORATION​

* PCM INC - HAS ACQUIRED CERTAIN ASSETS OF EPOCH UNIVERSAL, INC

* PCM INC - ‍ EPOCH UNIVERSAL OPERATIONAL LEADERSHIP TEAM, INCLUDING CTO HAVE AGREED TO POSITIONS WITH PCM​