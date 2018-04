April 25 (Reuters) - PCM Inc:

* PCM REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* REAFFIRMS FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.00 TO $2.10

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.34

* Q1 SALES ROSE 4 PERCENT TO $542.8 MILLION

* REITERATING 2018 OUTLOOK FOR NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $2.00 - $2.10 PER SHARE