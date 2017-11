Nov 6 (Reuters) - PCM Inc

* PCM reports third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.34

* Q3 loss per share $0.07

* Q3 sales fell 7 percent to $545.5 million

* Sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.55 to $0.61

* PCM Inc says ‍for Q4, forecast adjusted EPS in range of $0.55-$0.61​