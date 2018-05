May 9 (Reuters) - PCTEL Inc:

* PCTEL REPORTS $21.7 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER REVENUE

* Q1 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.01 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 REVENUE $21.7 MILLION

* Q1 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.01

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: