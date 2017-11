Nov 14 (Reuters) - PDC Energy Inc

* PDC Energy announces proposed private debt offering

* Planning a private offering of $600 million in aggregate principal amount of its senior unsecured notes due 2026​

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to redeem its 7.75% senior notes due 2022​

* Also ‍intends to use proceeds from offering to fund purchase of properties of Bayswater Exploration & Production