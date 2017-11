Nov 6 (Reuters) - Pdc Energy Inc:

* PDC Energy announces 2017 third quarter operating and financial results with 42% year-over-year production increase to 8.5 million barrels of oil equivalent

* Qtrly adjusted loss per share ‍$3.85

* Qtrly loss per share ‍$4.44

* Qtrly total revenues $183.2 million versus $163.9 million