FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-PDC Energy consolidates core Wattenberg position through Bolt-on acquisition and strategic acreage trade
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 25, 2017 / 8:36 PM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-PDC Energy consolidates core Wattenberg position through Bolt-on acquisition and strategic acreage trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - PDC Energy Inc

* PDC Energy consolidates core Wattenberg position through Bolt-on acquisition and strategic acreage trade

* PDC Energy Inc - ‍to acquire certain assets from Bayswater exploration & production, LLC, and certain related parties, for approximately $210 million in cash​

* PDC Energy Inc - anticipates closing this transaction late in q4 of 2017 and funding acquisition with available cash and debt

* PDC Energy Inc- co estimates acquisition will add an incremental 240 gross drilling locations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.