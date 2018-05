May 2 (Reuters) - PDC Energy Inc:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.20

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.50 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* PDC ENERGY- YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOTAL PRODUCTION UP PERCENT TO 8.9 MILLION BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT (MMBOE) OR APPROXIMATELY 99,000 BOE PER DAY IN Q1

* 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS DISCLOSURE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: