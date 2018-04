April 9 (Reuters) - PDL BioPharma Inc:

* PDL BIOPHARMA SHAREHOLDER, SEVENSAOI CAPITAL, COMMENTS ON THE NOMINATION OF SHLOMO YANAI TO THE PDL BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND DELIVERS LETTER TO THE BOARD OUTLINING SIGNIFICANT CONCERNS

* SEVENSAOI’S LETTER TO BOARD OF PDL BIOPHARMA DETAILS 3 MAIN AREAS OF CONCERN, LIKE POOR CAPITAL ALLOCATION, ACQUISITION PRACTICES

* SAYS OWNS 2.6 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OF PDL BIOPHARMA