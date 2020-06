June 15 (Reuters) - PDS Biotechnology Corp:

* PDS BIOTECH ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PHASE 2 TRIAL OF PDS0101 LED BY THE NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE

* PDS BIOTECHNOLOGY -PDS0101 PHASE 2 TRIAL WILL EVALUATE ORR OF THIS NOVEL TRIPLE COMBINATION IN ABOUT 35 PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED HPV-ASSOCIATED CANCERS