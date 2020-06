BRIEF-PDS Biotechnology And Farmacore Biotechnology To Co-Develop PDS0204 Covid-19 Vaccine

June 17 (Reuters) - PDS Biotechnology Corp:

* PDS BIOTECHNOLOGY AND FARMACORE BIOTECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCE CO-DEVELOPMENT OF PDS0204 COVID-19 VACCINE

* PDS BIOTECHNOLOGY CORP - CO, FARMACORE WILL ACCELERATE DEVELOPMENT OF VERSAMUNE COV-2FC INTO PHASE 1 CLINICAL TESTING IN BRAZIL

* PDS BIOTECHNOLOGY CORP - FARMACORE RETAINS COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS IN LATIN AMERICA, ON VERSAMUNE -COV-2FC

* PDS BIOTECHNOLOGY CORP - REVENUE FROM LATIN AMERICA SALES WILL BE SHARED BETWEEN COS ON VERSAMUNE -COV-2F

* PDS BIOTECHNOLOGY CORP - RETAINS RIGHT OF FIRST REFUSAL FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OUTSIDE OF LATIN AMERICA ON VERSAMUNE-COV-2FC

* PDS BIOTECHNOLOGY CORP - IS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER GOVERNMENTAL AND NON-GOVERNMENTAL AGENCIES REGARDING ADDITIONAL FUNDING FOR A COVID-19 VACCINE

* PDS BIOTECHNOLOGY CORP - INITIAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT PROVIDED BY BRAZILIAN MCTIC FOR DEVELOPMENT OF VERSAMUNE -COV-2FC