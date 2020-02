Feb 27 (Reuters) - PDS Biotechnology Corp:

* PDS BIOTECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF WORK UNDER A PRE-CLINICAL COLLABORATION WITH FARMACORE BIOTECHNOLOGY FOR TUBERCULOSIS

* PDS BIOTECHNOLOGY - PDS BIOTECH WILL UNDERTAKE PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT AND FARMACORE WILL CONDUCT STUDIES TO EVALUATE EFFICACY OF FORMULATED PRODUCT