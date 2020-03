March 23 (Reuters) - PDS Biotechnology Corp:

* PDS BIOTECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF ANDREW SAIK AS CFO

* PDS BIOTECHNOLOGY - BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS INITIATED A SEARCH TO IDENTIFY A SUCCESSOR FOR ANDREW SAIK

* PDS BIOTECHNOLOGY - APPOINTED FRANK BEDU-ADDO, CO’S PRESIDENT AND CEO, AS INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: