April 16 (Reuters) - PDS Biotechnology Corp:

* PDS BIOTECHNOLOGY INITIATES NOVEL VACCINE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS FOR COVID-19 AND UNIVERSAL INFLUENZA; DELAY OF PDS0101 VERSATILE-002 TRIAL

* PDS BIOTECHNOLOGY - INITIATION OF PHASE 2 VERSATILE-002 TRIAL FOR PDS0101 IN ADVANCED/METASTATIC HEAD AND NECK CANCER DELAYED DUE TO PANDEMIC