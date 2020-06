June 24 (Reuters) - PDS Biotechnology Corp:

* PDS BIOTECHNOLOGY CORP - ON JUNE 23, BOARD APPOINTED MICHAEL KING AS INTERIM CFO

* PDS BIOTECHNOLOGY CORP - KING WILL REPLACE FRANK BEDU- ADDO AS INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/3evo4Gd Further company coverage: