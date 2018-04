April 23 (Reuters) - pdvWireless Inc:

* PDVWIRELESS ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP TRANSITION

* PDVWIRELESS INC - COMPANY VICE CHAIRMAN MORGAN O’BRIEN TO SUCCEED JOHN C. PESCATORE AS CEO

* PDVWIRELESS INC - PESCATORE WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE ON BOARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN