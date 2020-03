March 27 (Reuters) - Peab AB:

* PEAB’S ACQUISITION OF YIT’S NORDIC PAVING AND MINERAL AGGREGATES BUSINESS IS APPROVED BY THE EU COMMISSION

* PEAB AB SAYS ACQUISITION WILL BE FINALIZED ON APRIL 1, 2020

* PEAB AB SAYS ACQUISITION PAYMENT IS EXPECTED TO AMOUNT TO AROUND 3 BILLION SWEDISH KRONOR FOR A DEBT-FREE BUSINESS AND IS FULLY FINANCED