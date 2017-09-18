FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Peabody completes credit agreement repricing amendment
September 18, 2017 / 11:59 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Peabody completes credit agreement repricing amendment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Peabody Energy Corp

* Peabody successfully completes credit agreement repricing amendment

* Peabody Energy Corp - certain terms were also modified, including addition of a $450 million restricted payments basket

* Peabody Energy - senior secured term loan to now bear interest at rate of libor plus 3.50 percent, with libor floor of 1.00 percent, reflecting reduction of 1 percent

* Peabody - ‍impact of interest rate reduction, $300 million debt repayments to reduce annual cash interest expense by about $23 million on a pro forma basis​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
