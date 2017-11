Nov 27 (Reuters) - Peabody Energy Corp:

* PEABODY COMPLETES SALE OF MAJORITY OF INACTIVE BURTON MINE TO LENTON JOINT VENTURE

* PEABODY ENERGY - ‍IN ADDITION TO RECEIPT OF CASH PROCEEDS FROM SALE, DEAL REDUCES PEABODY'S ASSET RETIREMENT OBLIGATION BY ABOUT $41 MILLION​