BRIEF-Peabody Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.83 From Continuing Operations

April 25 (Reuters) - Peabody Energy Corp:

* PEABODY REPORTS EARNINGS FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-9.55 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CONFIRMS FINANCIAL TARGETS FOR 2018

* ACCELERATES SHARE REPURCHASES AND EXPANDS PROGRAM SIZE TO $1.0 BILLION

* Q2 AUSTRALIAN THERMAL VOLUMES EXPECTED TO INCREASE SEQUENTIALLY THROUGHOUT YEAR, UNIT COSTS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE

* Q2 METALLURGICAL COSTS ARE EXPECTED TO DECLINE VERSUS Q1

* QTRLY TONS SOLD 48.3 MILLION TONS VERSUS 46.1 MILLION TONS

* PEABODY ENERGY - QTRLY EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $0.82

* IN U.S., PEABODY EXPECTS TRADITIONAL LOWER SHOULDER SEASON PRB VOLUMES IN Q2, COMPARED WITH Q1

* PEABODY ENERGY - SEABORNE THERMAL AND METALLURGICAL COAL PRICING "REMAINED ROBUST" ON SOLID ASIAN-PACIFIC DEMAND IN QUARTER