BRIEF-Peabody reports loss per share of $0.21

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Peabody Energy Corp

* Peabody reports earnings for quarter ended June 30, 2017; formalizes debt reduction and capital return initiatives

* Q2 revenue $1.26 billion

* Qtrly net loss attributable to common stockholders $0.21 per share​

* Sees FY U.S. Sales volumes of 148 million to 153 million short tons

* ‍Sold 43.6 million tons in quarter versus 39.8​ million tons last year

* ‍Within industry, U.S. coal demand remained strong through first half of 2017 relative to same period in prior year​

* Q2 revenue view $1.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY Australia sales volumes of 31 million to 33 million short tons

* Sees FY capital expenditures between $165 million to $195 million

* Sees FY total U.S. revenues per ton $18.50 - $18.90‍​

* sees fy total u.s. Costs per ton $14.00 - $14.40

* Is targeting $500 million of debt reduction over 18 months, with $300 million of debt reduction expected to occur by year-end 2017

* Sees FY total australia costs per ton $51 - $54

* Board of directors has authorized a $500 million share repurchase program effective immediately

* Board of directors will regularly evaluate sustainable dividend program, targeting commencement in Q1 of 2018

* Now expects to extend life of moorvale mine resulting in approximately 1.5 million tons of additional metallurgical coal production in 2021​

* Expects FY 2017 seaborne thermal coal demand to be roughly in line with 2016 levels driven by strong year-to-date chinese imports

* Peabody expects modest annual U.S. cash tax outlays of $5 million to $10 million in coming years ​

* Qtrly loss from continuing operations $0.18 ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: