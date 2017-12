Dec 21 (Reuters) - Peace Map Holding Ltd:

* ‍EXPECTED THAT GROUP WOULD CONTINUE TO RECORD A SUBSTANTIAL LOSS FOR YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* ‍EXPECTS SUBSTANTIAL LOSS FOR FY DUE TO SINBO INVESTMENT , UNTI OF CO, EXPECTS TO RECORD A GROSS LOSS AND NET LOSS FOR FY