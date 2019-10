BRIEF-Peach Property: Anchor Shareholder Kreissparkasse Biberach Raises Share In Co

Oct 14 (Reuters) - PEACH PROPERTY GROUP AG:

* ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER KREISSPARKASSE BIBERACH INCREASES SHARE FROM 7.7% TO 10.9% BY MEANS OF A CAPITAL INCREASE

* CAPITAL INCREASE BY 164.000 NEW SHARES OUT OF CONDITIONAL CAPITAL

* CONVERSION PRICE OF CHF 33.04; CONVERSION DATE WILL BE 14 APRIL 2020

* NO FURTHER EQUITY MEASURES PLANNED FOR ACQUISITION FINANCING

* MEASURE WILL STRENGTHEN EQUITY AS PART OF ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF A GOOD 3,650 APARTMENTS IN GERMANY

* SUBORDINATED CONVERTIBLE BOND HAS A VOLUME OF CHF 5.4 MIO. AND A TERM UNTIL 14 APRIL 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)