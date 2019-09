Sept 12 (Reuters) - Peach Property Group AG:

* PTA-ADHOC: PEACH PROPERTY GROUP AG: ACQUISITION OF MORE THAN 3,650 APARTMENTS IN GERMANY - VALUE OF INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO INCREASES TO AROUND CHF 1.1 BILLION

* NEWLY ACQUIRED PORTFOLIO GENERATES AROUND CHF 14.4 MILLION IN ACTUAL RENTAL INCOME PER ANNUM

* TARGET RENT OF ENTIRE PEACH PORTFOLIO RISES BY ALMOST CHF 16 MILLION TO MORE THAN CHF 62 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)