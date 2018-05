May 22 (Reuters) - PEACH PROPERTY GROUP AG:

* PURCHASE OF 1,066 APARTMENTS IN BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG; INCREASE IN PORTFOLIO TO 8,000 APARTMENTS

* ANNUAL TARGET RENTAL INCOME IN OVERALL PORTFOLIO RISES BY AROUND 18 PERCENT TO MORE THAN CHF 40.0 MILLION Source text - bit.ly/2LlLGyM Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)