Dec 19 (Reuters) - PEACH PROPERTY GROUP AG:

* PURCHASE AGREEMENT SIGNED FOR RESIDENTIAL PORTFOLIO COMPRISING 221 APARTMENTS IN RHINE-RUHR METROPOLITAN REGION

* TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE CLOSED AT BEGINNING OF JANUARY 2019

* COMPANY CONFIRMS MEDIUM-TERM TARGET TO GROW OVERALL STOCK TO 11,000 APARTMENTS

* ANNUAL TARGET RENT WILL INCREASE BY 2.9 PERCENT TO CHF 45.5 MILLION