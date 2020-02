Feb 11 (Reuters) - PEACH PROPERTY GROUP AG:

* POSITIVE OUTLOOK WITH AN ANTICIPATED GROWTH IN ACTUAL RENT FOR 2020 OF AT LEAST 40 PERCENT TO MORE THAN CHF 55 MILLION

* FY ACTUAL RENTAL INCOME AMOUNT TO AROUND CHF 39 MILLION - AN INCREASE OF 31 PERCENT VERSUS PRIOR YEAR

* AMOUNTING TO AROUND CHF 109 MILLION, EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES WERE ABOUT 90% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR LEVEL OF CHF 56.9 MILLION IN FY