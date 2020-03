BRIEF-Peach Property Group FY Actual Rental Income Up At CHF 38.9 Million

March 31 (Reuters) - PEACH PROPERTY GROUP AG:

* FY ACTUAL RENTAL INCOME UP SIGNIFICANTLY TO CHF 38.9 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 29.6 MILLION)

* CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS WITHOUT NEGATIVE EFFECTS ON GROUP TO DATE

* FY EARNINGS AFTER TAXES SOAR TO CHF 91.0 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 45.3 MILLION)

* FURTHER POSITIVE PORTFOLIO GROWTH AND RISING RENTAL INCOME EXPECTED IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)