Feb 7 (Reuters) - PEACH PROPERTY GROUP AG:

* FY ACTUAL RENTAL INCOME INCREASED BY MORE THAN 80 PERCENT TO JUST UNDER CHF 30 MILLION

* FOR 2019 FISCAL YEAR, PEACH PROPERTY GROUP EXPECTS A FURTHER SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN RENTAL INCOME

* IN MEDIUM TERM, PEACH PROPERTY GROUP IS SET TO EXPAND ITS PORTFOLIO TO AROUND 11,000 RESIDENTIAL UNITS

* IFRS EQUITY RATIO AT END OF 2018 EXPECTED TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW 37 PERCENT