March 19 (Reuters) - Peach Property Group AG:

* FY PROFIT AFTER TAX CHF 45.3 MILLION VERSUS CHF 41.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS 2019 OUTLOOK

* FY OPERATING FFO I BEFORE TAXES RISES BY OVER 60% TO CHF 4.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)