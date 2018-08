Aug 23 (Reuters) - Peach Property Group AG:

* H1 OPERATING PROFIT (EBITDA) UP 72% TO CHF 37.1 MILLION AND EARNINGS AFTER TAXES UP 66% TO CHF 26.5 MILLION

* H1 ACTUAL RENTAL INCOME MORE THAN DOUBLED TO CHF 13.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 6.8 MILLION)

* SEES FY 2018 FURTHER SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN RENTAL INCOME