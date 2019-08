Aug 22 (Reuters) - PEACH PROPERTY GROUP AG:

* H1 PROFIT BEFORE TAXES AT A SOLID CHF 25 MILLION AND AFTER TAXES AT AROUND CHF 22 MILLION

* H1 IFRS EQUITY INCREASED TO CHF 311 MILLION FROM CHF 301 MILLION AT END OF 2018

* H1 INVESTMENTS IN RESIDENTIAL PORTFOLIOS OF CHF 8.7 MILLION

* H1 RENTAL INCOME AT CHF 19.3 MILLION, AROUND 40 PERCENT HIGHER THAN CHF 13.8 MILLION RECORDED IN COMPARATIVE PERIOD