Sept 18 (Reuters) - PEACH PROPERTY GROUP AG:

* ISSUES CHF 25 MILLION HYBRID CONVERTIBLE BOND TO SUPPORT ITS FURTHER GROWTH

* HYBRID CONVERTIBLE BOND WITH A VOLUME OF CHF 25 MILLION WITH OPTION TO INCREASE TO CHF 59 MILLION

* COUPON FIXED AT 3.00 PERCENT P.A. UNTIL 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

* CONVERSION PRICE OF CHF 29.50

* PROCEEDS TO BE USED FOR PORTFOLIO EXPANSION AND REPAYMENT OF LIABILITIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)