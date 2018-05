BRIEF-Peach Property Group Issues Hybrid Warrant Bond

May 29 (Reuters) - PEACH PROPERTY GROUP AG:

* ISSUE OF A HYBRID WARRANT BOND

* ISSUE VOLUME OF CHF 50M WITH A POSSIBILITY TO INCREASE TO A MAXIMUM OF CHF 100M

* INTEREST COUPON AT 1.75 % P. A. THROUGH JUNE 2023

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD FOR EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS FROM 4 TO 15 JUNE 2018

* WITH EACH BOND WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF CHF 1,000, BOND HOLDER RECEIVES 4 WARRANTS TO BUY CO’S REGISTERED SHARES

* EACH WARRANT ENTITLES HOLDER TO SUBSCRIBE TO 1 REGISTERED SHARE AT EXERCISE PRICE OF CHF 25.00

* FUNDS ARE USED FOR FURTHER EXTENSION OF REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO AND REDEMPTION OF LIABILITIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)