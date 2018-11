Nov 13 (Reuters) - Peach Property Group AG:

* PTA-ADHOC: PEACH PROPERTY GROUP AG: REPAYMENT OF 2015 HYBRID BOND

* PLANNING TO REPAY ITS 2015 HYBRID BOND AS EARLY AS POSSIBLE

* COMPANY TERMINATES BOND ON 15 DECEMBER 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)