BRIEF-Peach Property Group Sees 2019 Pre-Tax Profit Above CHF 100 Mln

Nov 5 (Reuters) - PEACH PROPERTY GROUP AG:

* IN MEDIUM TERM, ACTUAL RENTAL INCOME TARGETED TO INCREASE TO CHF 60 MILLION DUE TO INTEGRATION OF NEW PORTFOLIO

* EBT IN FISCAL YEAR 2019 EXPECTED TO INCREASE TO MORE THAN CHF 100 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 75 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* OUTLOOK 2019: PRE-TAX PROFITS TO MORE THAN CHF 100 MILLION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019, SIGNIFICANTLY EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS

* LAUNCHES TODAY A EUR 250 MILLION UNSECURED CORPORATE BOND

* BOND HAS A TERM OF THREE AND ONE QUARTER YEARS