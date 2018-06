June 8 (Reuters) - Peach Property Group AG:

* TARGET VOLUME OF HYBRID WARRANT BOND ISSUE INCREASED DUE TO HIGH DEMAND

* USES OPTION TO INCREASE TARGET VOLUME FROM CHF 50 MILLION TO UP TO CHF 100 MILLION

* FUNDS EARMARKED FOR FURTHER PORTFOLIO EXTENSION AND REDEMPTION OF LIABILITIES