2 months ago
BRIEF-Peak Resorts announces two new expansion projects
#Market News
June 21, 2017 / 10:53 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Peak Resorts announces two new expansion projects

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Peak Resorts Inc-

* Peak Resorts announces two new expansion projects and provides preliminary fiscal year 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $120 million to $125 million

* Expects to report ebitda of approximately $26-$27 million for FY 2017 despite poor seasonal weather conditions

* Company anticipates having over $30 million in operating cash on balance sheet at year-end

* Peak Resorts - intends to apply for construction permits at co's hunter mountain resort in hunter, new york, expansion expected to cost about $9 million

* Peak Resorts Inc - hunter mountain expansion has potential to generate $1.5 million to $2 million in incremental ebitda per year

* Fy2017 revenue view $127.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Peak Resorts- hidden valley zip tour expansion expected to cost about $2.5 million, potential to generate $0.5 million - $1 million in incremental ebitda per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

