* Cedar Fair Lp - ‍co, Peanuts Worldwide renewed license agreement to showcase Peanuts characters, created by Charles Schulz, to 2025​

* Cedar Fair Lp - ‍an added five-year option, exercisable at Cedar Fair's discretion, brings potential contract extension to 2030​