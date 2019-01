Jan 4 (Reuters) - PEAR THERAPEUTICS :

* PEAR THERAPEUTICS COMPLETES $64 MILLION SERIES C FINANCING

* PEAR THERAPEUTICS SAYS FINANCING LED BY TEMASEK, JOINED BY OTHER EXISTING INVESTORS INCLUDING NOVARTIS, 5AM VENTURES, OTHERS

* PEAR THERAPEUTICS - FINANCING ALLOWS CO TO SUPPORT GLOBAL COMMERCIALIZATION OF RESET SUITE OF PRODUCTS, FUND CLINICAL-STAGE PIPELINE, BUY MORE ASSETS