BRIEF-Pear Therapeutics, Sandoz Announce Deal To Commercialize Prescription Digital Therapeutics

April 18 (Reuters) - Pear Therapeutics:

* PEAR THERAPEUTICS AND SANDOZ ANNOUNCE DEAL TO COMMERCIALIZE PRESCRIPTION DIGITAL THERAPEUTICS

* PEAR THERAPEUTICS - DEAL WITH SANDOZ, A DIVISION OF NOVARTIS, TO COMMERCIALIZE ITS TWO LEAD PRODUCTS, RESET AND RESET-O

* PEAR THERAPEUTICS SAYS DEAL INCLUDES RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT FUNDING, COMMERCIAL MILESTONES, AND A PROFIT SPLIT ON NET SALES OF BOTH THERAPEUTICS

* PEAR THERAPEUTICS SAYS SANDOZ WILL ASSUME RESPONSIBILITY FOR GLOBAL COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF RESET, AND RESET-O

* PEAR THERAPEUTICS- PEAR WILL CONTINUE TO DEVELOP BOTH DIGITAL THERAPEUTICS AND WILL ALSO SUPPORT PATIENT SERVICES THROUGH ITS DIGITAL HUB SERVICE