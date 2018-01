BRIEF-Pearson Announces Results Of Tender Offers

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Pearson Plc:

* ‍PEARSON FUNDING FIVE PLC AND PEARSON PLC ANNOUNCE FINAL RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS​

* ‍ANNOUNCE FINAL RESULTS OF INIVATION TO HOLDERS OF OUTSTANDING EUR 500,000,000 1.875 PERCENT NOTES DUE 2021 AND EUR 500,000,000 1.375 PERCENT NOTES DUE 2025​

* ‍IT ACCEPTS FOR PURCHASE VALID TENDERS OF 2021 NOTES AND 2025 NOTES PURSUANT TO OFFERS FOR AN AGGREGATE NOMINAL AMOUNT OF EUR 450,000,000​

* ‍FINAL MAXIMUM ACCEPTANCE AMOUNT, ORIGINALLY SET AT EUR 400,000,000, SHALL BE INCREASED TO EUR 450,000,000​

* ‍EXPECTED SETTLEMENT DATE FOR OFFERS IS 29 JANUARY 2018​ Further company coverage: