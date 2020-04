April 1 (Reuters) - Pearson PLC:

* DISPOSAL

* COMPLETED SALE OF ITS REMAINING 25% STAKE IN PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE FOR APPROXIMATELY $675M TO BERTELSMANN SE & CO KGAA

* TO RETAIN PROCEEDS FROM DISPOSAL OF 25% STAKE IN PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN SHORT-TERM FINANCIAL POSITION

* LOOKING AT ALL OPTIONS TO MAXIMISE OUR LIQUIDITY

* WILL RETAIN PROCEEDS FROM DISPOSAL OF OUR 25% STAKE IN PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN OUR SHORT-TERM FINANCIAL POSITION