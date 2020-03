BRIEF-Pebble Group Says In Corporate Programmes, Substantial Reduction In Recent Order Intake

March 19 (Reuters) - Pebble Group PLC:

* PRODUCT SUPPLIES FROM CHINA AND ELSEWHERE HAVE BEEN SUCCESSFULLY MAINTAINED TO DATE AND THIS IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE

* BUSINESS OPERATIONS ARE FULLY FUNCTIONING, DESPITE DISRUPTION

* INTENDS TO ISSUE FINAL RESULTS IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DEC 2019

* COVID-19 MITIGATION STRATEGY IS BEING IMPLEMENTED

* IN CORPORATE PROGRAMMES, SUBSTANTIAL REDUCTION IN ORDER INTAKE EXPERIENCED IN LAST TWO WEEKS DUE TO COVID 19

* IN CORPORATE PROGRAMMES, CANNOT PREDICT LONGEVITY OF THE SITUATION BUT THERE WILL BE FINANCIAL IMPACT RESULTING FROM COVID-19 IN FY20