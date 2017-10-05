FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pebble Partnership introduces Pebble Project considerations
October 5, 2017 / 9:31 PM / in 14 days

BRIEF-Pebble Partnership introduces Pebble Project considerations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd

* Pebble Limited Partnership introduces Pebble Project considerations focused on a reduced mine-site footprint and enhanced environmental safeguards

* Northern Dynasty Minerals - ‍under current scenario, footprint of Pebble Project’s major mine facilities would be reduced to about 5.4 square miles​

* Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd - ‍primary mine operations in Upper Talarik watershed region would be eliminated​

* Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd - ‍Pebble would not use cyanide in recovery process​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

